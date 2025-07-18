Guess The Sexy Star In This White-Hot Bikini!

Feel good this Friday with this fun game of Guess Who! Can you guess which Hollywood hottie put her rockin' bod on full display in this eye-popping shot?!

She's a New York-based model and influencer who's worked for big brands like Ralph Lauren and SKIMS. She also made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie debut in 2022.

Need one more hint? Just ask her rumored boyfriend, Joe Burrow.