Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess the Sexy Star Showin' Out in Her Polka Dot Bikini!

Guess Whose Itsy-Bitsy Polka Dot Bikini!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bikini Strings -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

You know what time it is ... GUESS WHO! Can you score the sexy star who put her bikini bod on blast in this eye-popping shot?! Here's a couple hints to get you goin ...

The Southern California babe you're staring at is a founder of a phone case company ... Fun fact: after meeting Miley Cyrus at a restaurant -- and snagging a selfie -- Miley posted the phone case company and it BLEW UP!

Need one more clue? Talk to her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou!

Slide into the gallery and see who it is!

Related articles