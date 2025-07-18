Reality Star Sydnee Falkner Slays With 'Million Dollar' Hot Shots

Reality TV star Sydnee Falkner may have skyrocketed to fame on Netflix's "Million Dollar Secret," but when it comes to her smokin' social media shots ... there's absolutely no kept secret!

After grabbing the audience on the hit reality series, she's since scored features in hot entertainment mediums like Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire -- not to mention landing some hefty partnerships.

Leaving little to the imagination, the blonde bombshell rocked this bedazzled mini-dress at last night's Netflix nomination dinner. Other reality TV stars like Phillip Soloman from "Deal or No deal Island" and Jasmine Goode from "The Valley" joined in for the fun!

Soak up sizzling shots like these -- Sydnee surfaced above the surface in a hot-pink bikini for a quick hot tub photo-op 🔥!