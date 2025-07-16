Singer Anitta Swims Through Spain in Red-Hot Bikini Shots

Anitta's bringing the heat to her Spanish vacation ... looking like a vision in rojo while wading through the water Tuesday.

The Brazilian singer-songwriter was spotted enjoying an afternoon out in Formentera -- an island off the southeastern coast of Spain ... soaking up the sun in a pair of barely-there bikinis.

Anitta took on a DIY look in a red crochet bikini and matching skirt ... adding a bucket hat to keep the sun from blinding her as she went for a dip in the crystal clear ocean.

She got a little cheeky in another outfit during the day ... flaunting her impressive backside while hopping up on a boat out in the water in a thong-style bikini.

Anitta's shared a few pics from her globetrotting last few months ... looking good in every photo she's taken from Florida to Italy and everywhere in between.