Singer Anitta Swims Through Spain in Red-Hot Bikini Shots
Anitta Muy Caliente on a Spanish Beach!!!
Anitta's bringing the heat to her Spanish vacation ... looking like a vision in rojo while wading through the water Tuesday.
The Brazilian singer-songwriter was spotted enjoying an afternoon out in Formentera -- an island off the southeastern coast of Spain ... soaking up the sun in a pair of barely-there bikinis.
Anitta took on a DIY look in a red crochet bikini and matching skirt ... adding a bucket hat to keep the sun from blinding her as she went for a dip in the crystal clear ocean.
She got a little cheeky in another outfit during the day ... flaunting her impressive backside while hopping up on a boat out in the water in a thong-style bikini.
Anitta's shared a few pics from her globetrotting last few months ... looking good in every photo she's taken from Florida to Italy and everywhere in between.
Spain might be hot during the summer ... but, Anitta's a whole lot hotter no matter the season!