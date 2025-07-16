Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justine Skye Wet N' Wild in Venezuela With Waterfall Hot Shots

Justine Skye ... Stringy Bikinis And Waterfalls OH MY 💦!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Justine Skye Hot Shots From Venezuela
American singer-songwriter and actress Justine Skye put chasing her dreams on pause ... 'cuz she's too busy chasing the gorgeous waterfalls of Venezuela!

The 29-year-old has been livin' her best life this summer -- sharing all her fun under the sun ... and most recently, putting her good looks and poses on display for her millions of followers.

0716-Justine-Skye-Waterfall-Hot-Shots-SUB-1

Skye rocked out with this sexy shot, bringing out the gorgeous hues of water and light -- leanin' back and flaunting her curves.

0716-Justine-Skye-Waterfall-Hot-Shots-SUB-3

On dry land, however, she snatched her summer-ready bod in a crochet bikini and rocked a pair of daisy dukes!

Just go with the flow and check out the gallery for all the majestic pics!

