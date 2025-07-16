Justine Skye Wet N' Wild in Venezuela With Waterfall Hot Shots

American singer-songwriter and actress Justine Skye put chasing her dreams on pause ... 'cuz she's too busy chasing the gorgeous waterfalls of Venezuela!

The 29-year-old has been livin' her best life this summer -- sharing all her fun under the sun ... and most recently, putting her good looks and poses on display for her millions of followers.

Skye rocked out with this sexy shot, bringing out the gorgeous hues of water and light -- leanin' back and flaunting her curves.

On dry land, however, she snatched her summer-ready bod in a crochet bikini and rocked a pair of daisy dukes!