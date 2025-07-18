Protect Your Skin with Sofia Vergara's Toty Sunscreen

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

How does Sofia Vergara look so good ... all the damn time?!

One secret may be her beauty brand, Toty, which touts "science-backed solutions for timeless beauty" via sunscreen, SPF makeup and skincare. We may not be able to give you Sofia's sizzling bikini bod ... but you skin will thank you with products that both protect and enhance what you've got!

Check out our top picks below -- and see more at Sofia Vergara's Amazon Storefront.

Start your summer with this Solaria Body SPF 50 Refreshing Antioxidant Sunscreen.

More than 80% of skin aging occurs due to sun exposure ... but, that doesn't mean you shouldn't ever step outside! Instead, do it with this broad spectrum hybrid filter protective system that leaves no white cast, keeps your skin moisturized, all while feeling like you're wearing nothing at all.

Except your swimsuit, of course.

Next, take a look at this Solaria Mineral SPF 50+ Antioxidant Sunscreen Serum!

This serum is filled with powerful antioxidants including Green Tea Extract, Vitman E, Vitman C, Ferulic Acid, and PLE FernBoost Technology. Outside of the science, this sunscreen also feels amazing -- as it's non-greasy and leaves no white residue. Just be sure to shake well, and use as the last step of your daily skin routine!

Glow like Griselda -- or at least the woman who played her -- with this Ilumina Mineral Glow SPF 50+ Illuminating Broad Spectrum Mineral Sunscreen!

This sunscreen uses non-nano Zinc Oxide & Iron Oxides for UVA/UVB and Visible Light protection, without an ashy aftermath. It is made with 2% Niacinamide to even skin tone and promote brightening -- and, here's the best part: it's fully water and sweat resistant for a whole 40 minutes!

Every Modern Family should have this next item -- check out the Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+ Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen!

Apparently this one is Sofia's favorite -- so do you even need another reason to buy it? Oh, you do? Well, this balm blurs imperfections and provides non-cakey coverage that feels amazing. It's suitable for all skin types, eye-safe, talc-free, vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and free from parabens.

It also comes in a variety of shades for every skin tone.

Last on the list is this lumina CC Cream SPF 50+, 100% Mineral Color Correcting Cream!

It's all-in-one, sunscreen, makeup, and skincare bottled into the ultimate solution with a beautiful, radiant finish. Not only does it make you look good, but it makes it so that nothing can stop you from doing so, with broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection and essential skincare benefits.