Sara Foster Says Bezos Wedding Attendees Didn't Sign NDA, Still Won't Spill Tea

Sara Foster says she didn't sign an NDA to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's "intimate" wedding ... but, that doesn't mean she's spilling the tea about it -- keeping mum about secret guests she claims weren't photographed.

The actress was chatting with her sis on "The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster" earlier this week, during which Erin revealed she tried to call Sara multiple times during the festivities ... and, she never got a call back.

Erin asks for all the tea ... but, Sara just says the wedding was a very personal affair -- adding she doesn't get all the online hate about a group of people just attending a wedding.

She says Venice wasn't as crazy as it looked from the outside, despite the protests against the couple ... and, Sara adds, people only saw some of the attendees.

Here's the interesting part ... Foster says she didn't sign an NDA -- but, when she mentions there were more stars in attendance than the average person saw, she won't say who she's talking about. So, even if she's not legally obligated to keep it all to herself, she's still not spilling the beans.

Jeff and Lauren -- who is going by Lauren Sanchez Bezos now -- got married on a Friday ... but the whole week was full of events celebrating the duo, including a good old-fashioned PJ party.

Attendees weren't allowed to bring their phone to some events ... and, many haven't spoken about exactly what they did throughout the wedding week.