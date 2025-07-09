Orlando Bloom Shares Sweet Family Snap With Ex Katy Perry in Photo Dump

If there’s a poster couple for exes who’ve cracked the co-parenting code, it’s Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry -- someone get these two on a brochure, stat!

Orlando dropped a big ol' IG photo dump Wednesday, showing off some of his summer highlights -- and yup, Katy made the cut, cozying up next to him in a sweet family yacht snap.

The pic also included an adorable shot of little Daisy perched on Orlando’s shoulders, resting on mama KP -- appearing to be proof the kiddo’s blissfully unaware her parents have split, as TMZ previously confirmed.

The duo’s been nailing the co-parenting game all summer -- with reps saying they’d eased out of romance and into family mode, planning to 'be seen together as a family'... and yep, they’re walking the walk.