Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Continue Partying on Yacht With Bezos Newlyweds

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom continue soaking up the sun with each other aboard Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's massive yacht in Capri.

About a week after they announced they split -- through their reps -- the power couple was spotted continuing to honeymoon alongside the billionaire duo off Italy's Amalfi Coast. The group drew a crowd as they returned from a laid-back stroll through one of Capri's charming villages, casually blending into the Mediterranean backdrop.

Orlando kept the energy high, slicing through the sea on a hydrofoil board like a pro. Katy looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed the sunshine.

As we reported ... the couple was also photographed Sunday floating in paradise ... they played with their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and mingled with Jeff and Lauren.

With Bezos' floating palace as their playground and paparazzi snapping from every angle, one thing's clear ... it’s a billionaire-backed summer vacation in full swing.