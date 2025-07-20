Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gisele Bündchen Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 45th Birthday

Gisele Bündchen 45 and lookin' fine

By TMZ Staff
Published
Gisele Bundchen Hot Shots
Instagram

Gisele Bündchen turned 45 today -- and she's hotter than ever! The supermodel is celebrating and sizzling in her hot shot snaps that show off her beach body and effortless glow.

From bikinis to big smiles, fans are losing it over her sexy, carefree vibe, and honestly? So are we. Post-divorce Gisele is thriving, glowing, and giving us everything.

Gisele Bundchen's Sexy Pictures
Getty

Slide into the gallery and send this birthday babe your well wishes.

Happy birthday, queen!!! 🔥🎉

