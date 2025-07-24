Arkansas Attorney General Slams White Supremacy Group, Launches Review

All-white ain't right -- this according to Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, who is appalled by the white folks-only membership group based in his state.

Griffin tells TMZ ... "Racial discrimination has no place in Arkansas or anywhere in a free society." He adds the prejudice community, called Return to the Land, brings about "all sorts of legal issues, including constitutional concerns" and that his office is looking into the matter.

As we reported ... RTTL supports "traditional views and European ancestry" -- no Jewish people allowed. They're based in Northeast Arkansas but have plans to expand into Missouri.

Eric Orwoll -- cofounder of Return to the Land -- sees nothing wrong with wanting to live within a group of all-white people who share the exact same beliefs and ancestry ... and has already spoken to lawyers about the legality of it all, so it seems like they won't be going down without a fight.

The Anti-Defamation League has rebuked the group, claiming they're all about "discredited and reprehensible forms of segregation."