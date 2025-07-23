Whites-Only Community Considering Expansion to Missouri

Missourians might have some close-minded new neighbors soon ... 'cause a whites-only community is thinking about expanding into the state.

Return to the Land is a private membership group that supports "traditional views and European ancestry" ... reading between the lines, it's a group of white people who think diversity's a problem in the melting pot -- and advocating for association with individuals who have a "common ancestry." They currently have a community based in Northeast Arkansas.

BTW ... only a certain type of person with European ancestors can join -- no Jewish people allowed in these communities.

The Ku Klux Klan in its heyday -- the early part of the 20th century -- demanded members be white, Protestant and American-born ... so, if you're looking for a modern update, the RTTL provides.

The Anti-Defamation League has torn into RTTL ... claiming they're trying to bring back "discredited and reprehensible forms of segregation" -- and, it's calling on the Arkansas government to strike back against the org.

Eric Orwoll -- cofounder of Return to the Land -- claims they've spoken to attorneys who believe they have a case that makes the prejudice community legal ... so, it sounds like they're ready to fight this one all the way to the conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

The group put out a recruiting video 6 months ago full of dudes hanging out in the woods, cutting up trees and doing pull-ups while spreading hateful, vitriolic nonsense. It has just 17K views ... so, not exactly breaking the internet.

There are women and children on the community, too ... and one woman even says she feels safe there and likes that her kids can play with other children without fear.

She says everyone is working on "building the friendship and relationship" of the community. Code for, so long as everyone's white, RTTL's doing alright!

Anyhoo ... they might be jumping state lines, soon -- and, we'll have to wait and see if The Show Me State plans to show these clowns the door.