Scottie Scheffler Admits Guilt In Fart Caught On Mic During Open Championship

Golf's biggest mystery has been solved ... the culprit who ripped a loud fart during The Open Championship in Ireland has finally stepped forward -- and it was none other than Scottie Scheffler!!!

Scheffler admitted guilt on the Pardon My Take podcast, when he was asked about the fart heard not just on the course, but around the world.

Doesn’t matter how old you get, a well-timed fart will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/fsJcvBu24J — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) July 17, 2025 @pmcdonaldCBS

"Yeah, that was me," Scottie admitted.

"You're out there for like six hours, you're eating some different food over there, some things are gonna happen."

He said he didn't think much of it at the time ... only learning it was caught on the microphone after Xander Schauffele showed him video after he finished his round.

"I'm definitely surprised it hasn't happened more in the past, picking up stuff like that," Scheffler said.

Wind often wreaks havoc on the golf course, but in this situation, the breeze came up clutch ... carrying the fart far away.

"The breeze was blowing," Scottie said. "Somebody else caught it, it wasn't me."

The rip did not affect his game in the slightest, as the 29-year-old won his first Open Championship ... and his second major of the year.