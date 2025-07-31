Michael Phelps Agrees To Give Ravens Swimming Lessons

Play video content Instagram/@marlon

Ask and you shall receive -- Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens' plea to get swimming tips from Michael Phelps paid off ... 'cause the Olympic legend just said he's down to give them some lessons!!

Humphrey -- who agreed to a five-year extension with Baltimore in 2020 -- posted the initial request to his Instagram ... showing him and several of his teammates in the new recovery pool at the Under Armour Performance Center.

It was pretty funny ... with Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton and Charlie Kolar all urging the Olympic swimmer to help show them the ropes.

"Mr. Phelps, we have a problem. Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim? We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim," they said.

Well, Phelps -- a diehard Ravens fan -- got wind of it ... and replied in the comments, "I got yall!!! Let’s do it!!"

Of course, there's no better swimming coach than Phelps -- he is regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever, as he set multiple records, including the most Olympic gold medals (23).

The Ravens recently upgraded their facility, with renovations to lounges, gyms, and, obviously, the pool.