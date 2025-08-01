Little People Collector Sets of All Your Pop Culture Faves

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

They may be little, but these Little People Collector Sets pack larger-than-life charm.

Perfect for a desk, shelf or bedroom for kids and kidults alike, these sets are an adorable ... and affordable ... way to show your love for your favorite TV show, movie or band.

From The Office to Mean Girls, The Boys to Chucky, check out the deals below on all your favorite pop culture icons. And view the whole Amazon storefront here for more!

Let's start with The Office ... for your office ... with a set celebrating the show's most iconic moments.

This Little People Collection has four adorable figures, including Michael Scott as his alter-ego "Prison Mike," Stanley Hudson on his favorite holiday, Pretzel Day, Kelly Kapoor in her Casual Friday outfit, and Kevin Malone making a mess with his famous homemade chili!

Get by with a little help from your little friends ... That's right, you can bring home your favorite characters from Friends with this set!

Of course, this set has all of the main characters, including Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, and Phoebe Buffay, depicting some of the show's best gags.

Yes, that's Ross in those leather pants ... and could Joey be wearing anymore of Chandler's clothes?

You'll be making Christmas with this Nightmare Before Christmas Little People set!

In this collection, you've got the Jack Skellington holding his evil pumpkin head, Sally holding some thistle, a glow-in-the-dark Oogie Boogie with his bugs, and a translucent "ghostly" Zero.

All your favorites in one collection that will make any Halloween feel like Christmas!

We know what you're thinking: If anyone's gonna get this NSYNC Little People Collection, "It's Gonna Be Me."

This collection has all five vocalists -- Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass -- just don't say, "Bye Bye Bye" to this deal!

No collection on this list is as f--ing diabolical as this one for The Boys!

Characters included in this set are Mother's Milk, Hughie Campbell - splattered with blood and totally shocked as always - Billy Butcher with a bloodied crowbar in hand, a smiling Homelander, Starlight with illuminated eyes, and the late Queen Maeve!

Just remember, "With great power comes the absolute certainty that you'll turn into a right c---," so don't let this one go to your head.

We're gonna beam you up to the stars with this Star Trek Little People collection!

Take command of the ship with Captain Kirk, who holds a phaser, First Officer Spock giving the Vulcan Salute, Chief Communications Officer Uhura with a communicator, and Chief Helmsman Sulu!

Live long and prosper with these guys by your side.

You don't have to be a member of "The Plastics" to get these plastic Mean Girls Little People.

Featuring the girls in their Christmas pageant outfits, this set comes with Regina George holding the Burn Book, Cady Heron with a candy cane gram, and both Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith.

How fetch.

No need to go to Chinatown to get this Gremlins Little People collection.

Luckily these Gremlins come in a box, so you might want to just keep them in there to keep them out of trouble. This collection comes with Includes 4 figures: the infamous bad boy, Stripe, along with the Flasher and Popcorn Ears, and, of course, our favorite cuddly buddy Gizmo.

Just don't get them wet ... or feed them after midnight!

Picture it: the little ladies of the Golden Girls holding space in your home.

This box includes Blanche Devereaux, Dorothy Zbornak, Sophia Petrillo, and Rose Nylund, as they share some -- what else -- cheesecake in their kitchen.

Thank you for being a friend!

Chucky gets lucky with this Bride of Chucky Little People Collection!

This collection features the infamous killer doll holding a knife and his bride, Tiffany Valentine, in her doll form, wearing a leather jacket, bridal gown and her iconic necklace. Just keep them away from the Heart of Damballa necklace ... so they don't come to life.