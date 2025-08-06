Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bernice Burgos Blasts Busty Hot Shots for Summer 2025

By TMZ Staff
Published
Launch Gallery
Puerto Rican model Bernice Burgos has raised the stakes with her Summer 2025 sexy shots ... The 45-year-old bikini babe gets hotter by the day!

Red and white and oh so right, kick off Bernice's summer-slay with her bikini shots on the water ...

0806-bernice-burgos-summer-2025-hot-shots-sub1_720

A crochet 2-piece suit goes a long way, especially when you tie it off with an easy-breezy linen shirt!

0806-bernice-burgos-summer-2025-hot-shots-sub2_720

Summer ain't over and we're sure she'll continue to deliver stellar shots like this shameless selfie in her strawberry-print bikini!

Age is clearly just a number 'cuz this 45-year-old mama is on fire! Check out all her hottest shots from this summer ...

