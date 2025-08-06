Bernice Burgos Blasts Busty Hot Shots for Summer 2025

... I'm 45 and I Still Got It!

Puerto Rican model Bernice Burgos has raised the stakes with her Summer 2025 sexy shots ... The 45-year-old bikini babe gets hotter by the day!

Red and white and oh so right, kick off Bernice's summer-slay with her bikini shots on the water ...

A crochet 2-piece suit goes a long way, especially when you tie it off with an easy-breezy linen shirt!

Summer ain't over and we're sure she'll continue to deliver stellar shots like this shameless selfie in her strawberry-print bikini!