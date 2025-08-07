Sexy Stars In The Shower ... Guess The Georgia Peach 🍑!

Who's feelin' thirsty for Thirsty Thursday?! We've got quite the thirst trap for you, but you gotta guess which sexy star put her summer bod on full display in this eye-popping shower shot ...

She's a best-selling author who's business savvy -- ie: her hair and beauty lines. You may not be able to see her face in this shot, but you've probably seen it on 'Housewives.'