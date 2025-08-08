Tom Hanks Tribute To Late Apollo 13 NASA Astronaut Jim Lovell

Tom Hanks is saying farewell to late Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell ... who Tom famously played on the big screen.

In 1995's "Apollo 13" Tom plays Lovell, who died Thursday at 97.

Tom is remembering Lovell in a heartfelt post on social media, saying ... "There are people who dare, who dream, and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own. Jim Lovell, who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person of our planet, was that kind of guy."

Hanks adds ... "His many voyages around Earth and on to so-very-close to the moon were not made for riches or celebrity, but because such challenges as those are what fuels the course of being alive — and who better than Jim Lovell to make those voyages."