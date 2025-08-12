Celebrate Alien Franchise with Xenomorph, Ripley Merch, Games and More!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

In space, no one can hear your scream ... or see you spend your well-earned money on some much-needed "Alien" merch.

With "Alien: Earth," a new FX/Hulu TV series set in the same universe as the films, launching this week ... we've pulled together some fun finds for franchise fans ... all available now on Amazon!

Practice your best "Get away from her, you b***h!" on this Xenomorph Building Blocks Set.

This is a high quality 670-piece set that, when completed, stands at 9.5 by 9.2 by 11.7 inches. You get all three phases of the Xenomorph with this one, from egg, to Facehugger, to fully-fledged, acid spitting alien!

Things may not have worked out too well for the crew aboard the Nostromo ... but that doesn't have to be your fate when you play the Ravensburger Alien: Fate of The Nostromo Board Game!

Here is your chance to recreate the tension of the classic original film. You get to play as Nostromo crew members Ripley, Brett, Dallas, Lambert, and Parker ... as you and your friends work together to move through the ship, gather supplies, and craft items to complete objectives as you avoid the Xenomorph!

It's game over, man! Yeah, you know the late, great Bill Paxton's iconic line from "Aliens." Well, now you can wear it too, with this Aliens Iconic Xenomorph Game Over Man Shirt.

Check it out ... This shirt has a glowing blue Xenomorph on it, in pixelated style, with the infamous quote below. This is the perfect thing to wear to prove your fandom ... and pop on when you watch the "Alien: Earth" premiere later this week!

Complete your "Alien" fit with this Nostromo Hat.

Look like one of the crew with this trucker-style cap featuring Ripley's space cruiser across the front ... just, please, stay away from any eggs you may encounter after being asked to investigate possible sings of life in the middle of nowhere.

Speaking of Ripley, show your love for queen Sigourney Weaver with this NECA 40th Anniversary Alien action figure, standing at 7 inches!

With this figure, you get Ripley in her full-body space suit, complete with a helmet, gun, and harpoon.

If you love action figures, you can also grab yourself a NECA Alien Figure.

Ever wanted to show your love for the cat that somehow survived the events of the Nostromo with Ripley? Then check out this Jonesy: Nine Lives on the Nostromo book!

This full-color, illustrated book gives you the cat's eye view of all the action from the first movie. With new and original artwork by artist Rory Lucey, this is the perfect gift for you cat lovers out there.

Finally, for the crazy fans out there who would love nothing more than to have malignant Facehuggers in their house, now you can get one with this Alien Facehugger Plush Chestburster!

Luckily, these are just stuffed animals made out of short plush fabric ... so, you won't have to worry about this thing pumping a baby Xenomorph into your stomach in the middle of the night.

Sign up here for Amazon Prime for more deals. "Alien: Earth," meanwhile, debuts today on FX and Hulu.