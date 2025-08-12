Sean Avery and Hilary Rhoda Seemingly Reconcile After Divorce Filing, Restraining Order

Looks like Sean Avery and Hilary Rhoda are skating on smooth ice ... 'cause the former NHL player just filed to have his wife's restraining order against him dropped and seemingly confirmed they're back together.

In a Monday court filing in Los Angeles obtained by TMZ, Avery requested the RO -- set to expire on Sept. 11 -- be terminated ... reasoning "mom and dad have reconciled" and that "Hilary and Sean have been living together for over a year."

You may remember ... the model filed for divorce from Avery back in July 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences."

She was then granted a restraining order against him in September 2023.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and have 1 child together, a 5-year-old son named Nash.