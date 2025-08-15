Daniel Franzese Jokes Why Taylor Swift's Dropping Album on 'Mean Girls' Day

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Swift lives for Easter eggs ... so it’s no accident her new album’s dropping October 3, AKA "Mean Girls" Day -- and now, one of the movie’s stars is spilling to us what he thinks she’s really up to.

We bumped into Daniel Franzese in L.A. Thursday night, and he couldn’t resist playing detective -- joking Taylor’s probably dropping her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on his iconic movie’s official day as a possible dig at her old pal, Blake Lively.

Daniel’s quick to stress he’s just joking -- and you’ve gotta see the rest of the clip, 'cause he doubles down on the fact he’s actually a nice guy ... meaning he probably wouldn’t be part of it if Taylor really was turning "Mean Girls" Day into a shady album drop.

But getting to the real tea, Daniel says there’s gotta be a deeper reason Taylor picked that date -- especially since she’s a sharp businesswoman who never does anything by accident.

IYDK ... "Mean Girls Day" is celebrated every year on 10/3, a film reference to when Lindsay Lohan's character Cady is asked by her crush what day it is -- and fans have observed the day ever since.