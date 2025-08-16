Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Figure in Black Bikini

Tracee Ellis Ross is heating up the 'gram with her latest steamy bikini shots.

Check out the actress's stunning Instagram post from Friday ... she's showing off her curves and toned torso in a black bikini while posing poolside at a beautiful waterfront location.

She's got plenty of thirst traps ... showing off her sun-kissed skin in a variety of poses around the picturesque spot.

Tracee used the post to tease an upcoming launch, writing in her caption ... "2 things in these photos are coming out reallll soon…."

Fans left a mix of comments -- drooling over the "Black-ish" star's hot bod and trying to guess what she might be teasing. So far, looks like fans are expecting her to launch a line of sunglasses and bikinis.