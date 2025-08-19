Passenger Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Flames Erupt Near Engine Mid-Flight

A Boeing passenger jet carrying hundreds of people was forced to make an emergency landing after it appeared to catch on fire ... leaving passengers fearing for their lives.

The Condor Airlines flight heading from Corfu, Greece to Düsseldorf, Germany made the surprise landing in Italy on Saturday, shortly after takeoff.

There were 273 passengers and 8 crew members onboard when flames were spotted on the right side of the aircraft at or near the engine at around 36,000 feet.

Shocking video of what appears to be the burning plane was shared on social media ... with concerned bystanders watching as loud booms are heard.

The Boeing 757 ultimately landed after being in the sky for 40 minutes. One terrified passenger told a German news outlet they sent goodbye texts to loved ones, thinking, "It's over now."

The airline tells TMZ the engine itself wasn't on fire -- instead, a reaction that normally occurs inside a combustion chamber took place near the engine, creating a "visible reaction" at the rear.