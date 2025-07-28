Airplane Passenger Who Yelled Out 'Death to America' Identified, Charged

The man officials say is the airplane passenger who got tackled on a flight after shouting "Death to America, Death to Trump" just took another hit ... we're told he's been identified and slapped with multiple criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Scotland tell TMZ ... the man in the viral video is 41-year-old Abhay Nayak, and he's been charged with assault, plus a violation of the United Kingdom's air navigation order.

What would you do if a guy on your plane was shouting “death to America” followed by “allah akbar”?pic.twitter.com/M9HZE0klwQ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 27, 2025 @MarinaMedvin

We're told Nayak has not entered a plea yet and he's in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

As we reported ... video from an EasyJet flight from Luton, England to Glasgow, Scotland showed a man shouting "Death to America, Death to Trump" and "Allahu Akbar" before being tackled to the ground by another passenger.

Police boarded the plane after it landed in Scotland and arrested Nayak ... and now he's facing those two criminal charges.