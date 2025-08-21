Louisiana Pedophile Agrees to be Castrated by the State, Serve Prison Time

If you're a pedophile and living in Louisiana, you may wanna get outta Dodge because you just might lose more than your freedom.

Just ask Thomas Allen McCartney, who has agreed to be castrated — that's right! -- by the state as part of a plea deal after he was busted trying to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl, according to news reports.

McCartney is reportedly a 'Tier Three' sex offender, which places him in the class of the worst child predators in Louisiana and makes him eligible for castration.

As a result, McCartney reportedly cut a deal with prosecutors to be physically and chemically castrated to get a reduction in his prison sentence, although he'll still have to serve 40 years behind bars.

Not so fun fact ... Louisiana became the only state to green-light surgical castration to punish offenders who commit sex crimes against kids under 13 — and the new law went into effect in August 2024.