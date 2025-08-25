Osundairo Brothers Take Shot at Jussie Smollett

Play video content

Jussie Smollett is sticking by his hate crime story ... but the Nigerian brothers who claim Jussie paid them to stage the attack say Smollett needs to stop lying about what went down that fateful night in Chicago.

Abel and Ola Osundairo sent Jussie a not-so-subtle message Sunday night in Chi-Town ... and ya gotta see our video.

The shot at Jussie was delivered in the form of a bottle service sign ... Abel and Ola ordered a liquor bottle Sunday night at Joy District rooftop club in Chicago and the bottle girls brought out the booze along with an illuminated sign that read, "STOP THE CAP JUICY."

Juicy is a nickname for Jussie and "stop the cap" is slang for "stop lying."

The message comes on the heels of a recent Jussie interview and a new Netflix documentary about the hate crime hoax.

Jussie told Variety the real "villains" in his alleged attack are the Chicago Police Department and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel ... and he also told the outlet he was not wavering from his original story that two MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters in masks attacked him, doused him with bleach, put a noose around his neck and shouted racist and homophobic slurs.

In the new Netflix doc, "The Truth About Jussie Smollett," Jussie claims he paid Abel and Ola for herbal supplements and says the white men who allegedly attacked him were never investigated and it was all a huge conspiracy.