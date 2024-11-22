Osundairo Brothers Say Jussie Smollett Should Have Admitted Guilt

Play video content Fox News

The Osundairo brothers -- the two men who helped Jussie Smollett stage his hate crime hoax -- say they were taken aback ... not by his conviction being overturned, but because he never copped to what he did.

Abel and Ola sat down for an interview on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning ... and, they were asked about their thoughts on the Illinois State Supreme Court throwing out Jussie's conviction.

The two bros say they were taken by surprise initially ... 'cause, even though they understand Jussie has due process rights, he never actually admitted to his role in the hate crime hoax.

The Osundairos say the real injustice in this case is the "sweetheart" deal State's Attorney Kim Foxx gave Jussie ... forfeiture of $10K in bail and 15 hours of community service.

Abel and Ola say a regular Joe Schmoe -- like themselves -- never would've got the deal Jussie got ... arguing his influence and power tipped the scales in his favor.

Jussie and the brothers haven't spoken since the incident went down ... and Ola says Jussie owes the two $500 -- though Abel's quick to say they didn't attack Jussie just for the cash. The Osundairos were arrested in 2019 in relation to the staged hate-crime attack, but were not charged.

BTW ... the Osundairos claim Jussie lied to them -- telling them Hollywood is full of people who fake acts of violence against themselves. They say he specifically cited when Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, France as an example of such a farce.

As we told you ... Jussie's conviction was overturned yesterday when the Illinois Supreme Court said the original deal he struck with prosecutors should stand -- and, a second trial never should've gone down in the aftermath.

While the Osundairos say Jussie only got the deal because of his status, we spoke with Kim Foxx ... and, she tells us Jussie was convicted of disorderly conduct -- and, those convictions usually end in diversion programs, not jail.