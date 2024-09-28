Jussie Smollett Reflects on Lee Daniels' Comments, Says He Loves Director

Play video content TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett's always cool with Lee Daniels ... saying he appreciates the director giving him his big break -- and, he'd rather keep their relationship private.

We caught up with the embattled actor in New York City Friday outside a movie theater on the same day "The Lost Holliday" -- a project JS directed -- received it's wide release ... and, we had to ask about Daniels' recent comments about him.

Jussie says he's got a lot of love for LD ... admitting he appreciates the opprotunity Lee gave him -- his starring role on "Empire" -- and, he doesn't like to talk about their relationship publicly 'cause it's so special to him.

Smollett says he doesn't feel the need to mediate their relationship in the press ... though he understands Daniels speaking out on it publicly -- saying Lee's always been an outspoken guy.

When asked if he and Daniels are good, Smollett replies saying they're always going to be good -- no matter what's said.

ICYMI ... Lee recently told Charlemagne Tha God on "The Breakfast Club" that his relationship with Smollett is "complicated" -- admitting he doesn't know what to think about Jussie's hate crime hoax case.

That said, Daniels revealed he'd cast him again ... though it doesn't sounds like they're teaming up anytime soon.

Jussie also talks about his relationship with castmates in the clip ... saying he needed to address certain topics to keep things comfortable on set -- before adding everyone he works with knows his character.

His aunt, Vivica A. Fox, recently told us "The Lost Holliday" will be Jussie's comeback flick ... and, he just needed to do the work to show people who he is. Sounds like he tried to do just that.