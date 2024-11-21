Cuba Gooding Jr. Sympathizes With Jussie Smollett in Sensationalized Justice Ordeal

Play video content TMZ.com

Cuba Gooding Jr. understands what Jussie Smollett went through in his ongoing ordeal with the justice system after the Illinois State Supreme Court's ruling today ... pointing out how celebrities endure sensationalized treatment in the public eye.

The controversial actor stopped by "TMZ Live" Thursday to discuss Jussie Smollett's conviction being overturned today ... and, Cuba says Smollett's experience shows the climate we're in today.

Gooding adds he knows how tough it is to go into a courthouse as a celebrity ... pointing to the intense public reaction to every twist and turn of a trial before a final outcome is delivered, and in its aftermath.

Jussie's conviction was overturned because the Illinois Supreme Court said Cook County must honor a previous plea agreement the prosecutor made with Smollett.

Worth noting, Gooding Jr. has dealt with his own host of legal issues ... facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and later pleading guilty to misdemeanor forcible touching.

Harvey and Charles also asked Cuba about his new flick "Athena Saves Christmas," costarring Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena ... and, Gooding talks about why feel-good movies like this are especially important these days.

Seems he's loving the Smollett decision ... and, the way the cultural tide is turning.