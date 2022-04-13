Cuba Gooding Jr. Cops Plea Deal in NYC Sexual Misconduct Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. copped a plea deal in his sexual misconduct case ... and it means he's going to avoid jail time, as long as he keeps his nose clean.

The actor, who was facing 6 misdemeanor charges for 3 separate alleged incidents, pled guilty Wednesday to one count of forcible touching. That charge is for the 2019 case where a woman claimed Gooding kissed her without consent at New York City's LAVO nightclub.

Remember, a grand jury indicted Gooding in that case ... after he'd been arrested for another allegation. A different accuser said he had touched her breast without consent while they were at a rooftop bar in the Big Apple.

The case also included allegations from a server at TAO Downtown who said Cuba pinched her buttocks in 2018 after making a sexually suggestive remark to her.

As we reported, Cuba wanted the whole indictment tossed out of court and initially pled not guilty to all 6 counts, but he ended up taking a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Cuba's plea deal calls for him to continue the alcohol and behavior modification treatment he began in 2019 for 6 more months, and he can't have any new arrests.