Cuba Gooding Jr. Cops Plea Deal in NYC Sexual Misconduct Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. Cops Plea in Sexual Misconduct Case

4/13/2022 1:53 PM PT
Cuba Gooding Jr. copped a plea deal in his sexual misconduct case ... and it means he's going to avoid jail time, as long as he keeps his nose clean.

The actor, who was facing 6 misdemeanor charges for 3 separate alleged incidents, pled guilty Wednesday to one count of forcible touching. That charge is for the 2019 case where a woman claimed Gooding kissed her without consent at New York City's LAVO nightclub.

JUNE 2019
THE VIDEO EVIDENCE AT TAO
Remember, a grand jury indicted Gooding in that case ... after he'd been arrested for another allegation. A different accuser said he had touched her breast without consent while they were at a rooftop bar in the Big Apple.

10/24/18
THE ALLEGED GROPING AT MAGIC HOUR
The case also included allegations from a server at TAO Downtown who said Cuba pinched her buttocks in 2018 after making a sexually suggestive remark to her.

As we reported, Cuba wanted the whole indictment tossed out of court and initially pled not guilty to all 6 counts, but he ended up taking a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Cuba's plea deal calls for him to continue the alcohol and behavior modification treatment he began in 2019 for 6 more months, and he can't have any new arrests.

If Cuba follows the terms, we're told he can change the plea to harassment in the second degree, and get a sentence of time served -- but if he doesn't comply, he faces up to one year in jail.

