Cuba Gooding Jr. Investigated for Allegedly Groping Woman in NYC

Cuba Gooding Jr. Allegedly Groped Woman in Nightclub ... NYPD Investigating

Breaking News

Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly got handsy with a woman in NYC, and now cops are looking into it ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... a woman called 911 early Monday morning to report the actor for allegedly forcibly touching her breast without her consent at a club Sunday evening. Our sources say she told cops Cuba groped her while they were socializing.

We're also told that she got into his face about it afterward, and the 2 of them had to be broken up by security. Our sources tell us Cuba eventually left the club, and by the time officers showed up on the scene ... he was long gone.

The NYPD is currently looking for Cuba and we're told the plan is to book him for forcible touching. We've reached out to his attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.