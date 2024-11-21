Jussie Smollett's Conviction Overturned by Illinois Supreme Court

A deal's a deal, and that means Jussie Smollett's conviction in the hate crime hoax case is now reversed, and he cannot be tried again ... according to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Illinois' high court ruled Thursday that Jussie's deal with Cook County prosecutors -- when they originally dropped the case against him -- had to be honored. State's Attorney Kim Foxx struck a plea deal with the actor, requiring him to forfeit his $10,000 bond, and do 15 hours of volunteer community service.

The court's ruling says because Jussie held up his end of the deal -- he actually did 18 hours of service -- he should not have been subject to a second prosecution. That's when he was convicted of felony disorderly conduct and sent to jail, briefly, until he appealed the decision.

He had been sentenced to 30 months probation with the first 150 days to be served in Cook County Jail. You'll recall Jussie made an emotional and defiant exit as the bailiff took him out of the court following his conviction.

In it's ruling the Illinois Supreme Court said, "Today we resolve a question about the State's responsibility to honor the agreements it makes with defendants." In its decision the court said, simply, "the State is bound by the agreement."

Jussie attorney, Nenye Uche tells TMZ, "This was not a prosecution based on facts, rather it was a vindictive persecution and such a proceeding has no place in our criminal justice system. Ultimately, we are pleased that the rule of the law was the big winner today."

It's worth noting the Supreme Court did not weigh in on the merits of the actual case against Jussie ... and, instead, only focused on the deal prosecutors struck with him.

This case goes all the way back to January 2019, when Jussie initially claimed he'd been the victim of a hate crime -- 2 men shouted "This is MAGA country" and "Aren't you that fa***t n***a from 'Empire'" ... as they put a rope around his neck and threw a liquid on him, which he believed to be bleach.

Those 2 men turned out to be brothers, Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, who were friends with Jussie. They told police Jussie had paid them to stage the whole attack.