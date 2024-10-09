Jussie Smollett Rushes to His Mom's L.A. Home After Attempted Break-in

My Mom's Home Was Nearly Broken Into

Jussie Smollett had another brush with the law -- only this time the crime was for real, and it involved one of his closest family members!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jussie's mom, Janet, had her L.A. home nearly burglarized by a couple of would-be thieves Monday night -- and her actor son immediately rushed to her side to make sure she was all right. Thankfully, she was.

Here's how it all went down ... two prowlers showed up at Janet's house and tried to smash open a back door, causing $300 in damage to a window. We're told the suspects were unable to get inside her residence.

Our sources say Janet heard a noise and went outside to check it out, confronting the two strangers, who then bolted from the scene.

We're told Jussie came over to comfort his mom and make sure everything was okay.

Cops took a report for an attempted burglary and are now looking for the perpetrators.

Of course, this isn't Jussie's first rodeo with the police.

In 2021, Jussie was convicted by a trial jury on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false report about being the target of a hate crime.

The former "Empire" star originally told police two mysterious men wearing MAGA hats approached him in the wee hours on a Chicago street and shouted racist and homophobic remarks at him, splashing him with bleach and wrapping a noose around his neck.

The disturbing account created a media firestorm in support of Jussie, but the coverage all turned negative for him after it was revealed his story was one big tall tale.

Jussie was later sentenced to 150 days in jail, but he has appealed the ruling and continues to maintain his innocence.