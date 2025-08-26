Bryson Tiller Says Timbaland Had Him Quit His Job, Then Left Him Hanging

And Then Left Me Broke With a Baby!!!

Bryson Tiller's 2015 debut album "T R A P S O U L" went on to create an entire new lane for artists -- a vision the lowkey artist says Timbaland couldn't see in real time!!!

While discussing his career trajectory on the "New Rory & MAL" podcast, Tiller says Timbaland was so impressed with his 2015 single, "Don't," the superproducer urged him to quit his job and fly down to Miami to "get to work"... presumably as a signed artist.

Bryson says he banged out "T R A P S O U L" heaters like "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Been That Way" -- but Timbaland was left unimpressed and Bryson was sent back home to Kentucky.

When the money advance Timbaland gave Bryson began to dwindle, the R&B star says he reached out to get clarity on his deal situation -- only to learn Timbaland was claiming he never told him to quit his job!!!

An interesting story ... Bubba Sparxxx also tells a similar tale of Timbaland distancing himself after their "Deliverance" album didn't perform as planned.

Timbaland gave his side to The Shade Room on Tuesday, after he says Tiller tipped him off that Rory & Mal had edited his interview to be salacious.

Timbaland copped to being more focused on developing singer Tink, and claimed the late Aaliyah visited him in a dream, telling him that she was "The One" like Neo from "The Matrix."

Timbaland says he's still happy things worked out for Bryson, though. "T R A P S O U L" went on to go 3x Platinum, while "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Been That Way" both have over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.

These days, however, it appears Timbo may be completely done making music with humans.

The last 5 days we been writing songs with @Timbaland for his new AI artist TaTa 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YXNPPYtl4U — Corey Pieper (@Corey_Pieper) July 25, 2025 @Corey_Pieper