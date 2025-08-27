Super Bowl Champion Shaq Mason Arrested After Alleged Domestic Abuse

NFL offensive lineman Shaq Mason -- who helped Tom Brady and the Patriots win two Super Bowls -- was arrested in Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Mason was taken into custody over allegations of domestic assault.

Cops say the incident occurred at a Franklin residence early in the AM and Mason was apprehended a short time later during a traffic stop. Further details surrounding the allegations against the 31-year-old were not made immediately available.

Mason was booked on several charges -- one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of harassment and one count of driving on a suspended license.

His bond has been set at $150,000, cops say ... though jail records show he remained behind bars as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Mason was picked by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft ... and he went on to block for Brady for his first five years in the league. He later joined up with the future Hall of Famer in Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

Mason -- who turns 32 on Thursday -- started 32 games for Houston in 2023 and 2024 -- but he was released by the team in March. He's currently a free agent.