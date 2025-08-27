Pauly Shore Says He Had Tumor Removed From His Pancreas

Play video content Instagram / @paulyshore

Pauly Shore is imploring folks to go get their bodies fully checked by a doctor ... because he said a full body scan revealed a tumor deep inside his body ... and he had to go under the knife to get it removed.

The comedian just shared the health update on social media ... and he says he had a tumor growing on his pancreas.

Pauly says the tumor was only discovered after he went for a preventive full body scan three months ago ... he got a call a week after the scan notifying him of the abnormal mass.

Fortunately, Pauly says the tumor was benign and it might have been chilling there undetected for 15 to 20 years ... but he says his doc told him it was best to get the thing removed anyway ... so that's what Pauly did.

He shared video of himself in the hospital before the surgery ... and he says when he woke up, doctors told him they only needed to remove the tumor and a small bit of the surrounding tissue ... leaving his pancreas intact.