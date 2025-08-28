Celebrate Raising Cane's 29th Birthday With Stars Eating Cane's!

Who doesn't love some crispy tenders, and dare we say Raising Cane's cooks up some of the best in town?! Well, the celebs are definitely golden fans, and we've got all the famous die-hards to kick off Cane's 29th birthday!

Take it from seasoned stars like Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson who snapped a shot with none other than Cane's CEO, Todd Graves ... And, Olivia Ponton looked back at it while hangin' at a Cane's food truck ...

Post Malone also posted up with Mr. Graves -- the two public figures have collab'd and partnered on several projects together ...

Flavor Flav obviously has good taste, and good style! Check out this shot of the American rapper posing with some Cane's swag.

Bite into our tasty photo gallery ... It's full of flava!