Howard Stern Delays Radio Show's Rumored Axe Announcement

Howard Stern’s keeping his lips sealed for a bit longer -- his SiriusXM comeback got yanked today, so those cancellation rumors? You’ll just have to sit tight until next week!

"The Howard Stern Show" teased fans Tuesday ... posting that Howard won’t speak out until Monday, Sept. 8 ... even slapping an X over today’s date and telling everyone to "stay tuned."

With his $100-million-per-year, 5-year SiriusXM deal set to expire at the end of 2025, Stern already tried to get ahead of the cancellation chatter last month ... dropping a promo that totally leaned into the drama.

The spoof played like a blockbuster trailer -- booming, "Howard Stern fired? Canceled? Is it really "Bye-Bye Booey'?" as chaos swirled around the show. The narrator teased staff leaks, joke strikes, and total distrust ... before promising Stern himself would spill all on Sept. 2.

