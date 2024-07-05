Ex-'Howard Stern Show' Star Elisa Jordana Pleads Guilty To Battery

Elisa Jordana's putting her legal troubles behind her ... copping a plea in her battery case... but officials will take a look at her mental health as part of the deal.

The former 'Howard Stern Show' star took a plea deal back in May ... receiving 12 months probation, 45 hours of community service, anger management courses and a small fine.

The judge also ordered Jordana to undergo a mental health evaluation and receive any treatment the evaluator recommends.

If she successfully completes the probation, this will close the book on Jordana's legal saga which began in early April when -- during a live stream -- she and Bahram Alipour, her then-fiancé, got into a physical altercation ... with Jordana hitting him multiple times.

Eventually, Alipour grabbed Jordana by the hair and threw her out of the car. When cops arrived, they took statements, watched the video and arrested and booked Elisa for simple domestic battery.

EJ apologized for her actions at the time ... but, later spoke to us and blamed the whole situation on Bahram -- saying she got upset 'cause she caught him cheating and he got way more violent than she did.

She claims the live stream that captured the brawl saved her life ... 'cause she thinks Alipour may have killed her if the camera wasn't on.