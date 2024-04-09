Ex-'Howard Stern Show' Star Arrested After Beating Man While Driving in Car

Play video content

A woman who appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" once upon a time got into an ugly tussle with her boyfriend while driving ... something she live streamed and got arrested for.

Elisa Jordana -- a singer/model/writer who appeared with Howard Stern and co. back in the early 2010s -- had a live video of herself up and running Monday ... which showed her in the car with a guy who went on to tell police he was her boyfriend.

In the video, which was live-streamed for several minutes, Elisa and this dude in the passenger seat could be seen bickering back and forth ... and eventually, things turned violent.

You can Elisa constantly striking the guy -- including at least once in the face -- as they're on a call with another woman ... and it looks like EJ is furious with the guy for trying to chime in on the convo. Eventually, after she tries striking him again, the man retaliates.

You see him grab her hair as she pulls over and eventually, he kicks her out of the car.

Somebody called the cops over this, and when officers arrived -- they heard both sides and looked at the video ... ultimately determining Elisa was the aggressor here. Per a police report, obtained by TMZ, cops arrested and booked her for simple domestic battery.

She's since apologized for her actions, telling TMZ, "I’m very sorry for my actions on my livestream. I wish that wouldn’t have happened. It’s a moment I’m not proud of."

Elisa used to be a bit of a thing in Hollywood ... not only did she appear on 'Stern,' but she has credits on 'Kimmel,' "Redemption Song," "City Girl Diaries," "Vanderpump Rules" and more.