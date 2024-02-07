Howard Stern Mocks Trevor Noah's Grammys Hosting as 'Cheerleader' Energy

Trevor Noah's Grammy Awards hosting performance has received widespread praise -- but Howard Stern's not hopping on that bandwagon, instead criticizing the comedian's gushing positivity.

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / Sirius XM

The radio icon offered his review of the Grammys while on his SiriusXM show ... taking the comedian to task for approaching the award ceremony with zero edge ... calling him more "cheerleader" than roastmaster.

HS played a few clips from TN's monologue ... where Trevor called Mark Ronson a "legend" and heaped praise on Grammy winner 21 Savage.

Stern went to town on that part, imagining Noah continuing to talk about Savage's detail-oriented financial nature and even his "great ass" ... before adding, "No one is safe, no one is off limits from my admiration, and you will hear it tonight!“

Howard did cut Noah some slack, acknowledging hosting a major awards show's an impossible job -- and pointed to Jo Koy's disastrous Golden Globes monologue as a prime example of a host trying "to make a few jokes and they almost f***ing killed the guy."

Howard's seemingly in the minority here BTW ... with Noah getting 2 thumbs up from a whole bunch of people including Taylor Swift who said he did a "beautiful job" in a sweet backstage moment.

Not exactly a surprise there ... as we previously reported, Noah got a little revenge on the NFL for Taylor during his opening monologue -- promising to cut to former NFL linebacker Terry Crews after every Taylor reference.

Play video content TMZ Studios