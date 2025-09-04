Slain Kentucky Judge Had No Relationship With Sheriff's Daughter Prior to Fatal Shooting

Play video content

New twist in the case of the Kentucky judge who was fatally shot on camera by a former sheriff ... turns out Judge Kevin Mullins allegedly had NO relationship with the underage daughter of ex-Sheriff Shawn Stines.

First, let's recap ... back in Sept. 2024, Mullins was sitting at his desk in his chambers when Stines walked in with a gun and shot dead ... as a security camera captured the shooting on video, which was later publicly disseminated. Prosecutors charged former Letcher County Sheriff Stines with murder.

At the time, it was widely believed Mullins was fooling around with Stines' daughter because her phone number was allegedly found in his phone's call log. Stines had supposedly found out about the relationship and decided to take matters into his own hands ... we're learning that was not the case.

Fast-forward to Wednesday morning ... Stines' wife and daughter shot down the motive during interviews with detectives, saying the daughter had absolutely no relationship with Mullins, according to grand jury transcripts obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kentucky State Police Detective Clayton Stamper reportedly testified before a grand jury that Stines' minor daughter denied having any contact with Mullins, including over social media, electronic devices or in person. Stines' wife also deep-sixed rumors she and her daughter were hooking up with Mullins.

During his testimony, Stamper also addressed the daughter's phone number appearing on Mullin's call log ... Stamper reportedly testified Stines called his daughter on Mullins’ phone seconds before the deadly shooting, but it was unclear if anyone picked up on the other end.

Prior to the grand jury testimony, Stamper had previously said the daughter's number showed up on the judge's phone, leading to apparently incorrect reports Mullins had called Stines' daughter ... the supposed motive for the murder. Stines has pled not guilty to murdering a public official.