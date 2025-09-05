Mack Maine Saves Louisiana Youth Football Teams' Seasons With Emergency Funding

Young Money is living up to its name and shelling out funds to the youth -- the iconic record label president, Mack Maine, just saved a pair of football programs from going under with a helpful donation!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Maine recently stepped in to support a program at Harrell Park, the same field where he and Lil Wayne used to play ball back in the day.

We're told the program was on the verge of shutting down due to financial struggles ... but Maine got wind of it and decided to offer some assistance.

But it didn't stop there -- Maine also opted to help another team in Baton Rouge!!

"As a kid my brother (Lil Wayne) and I played football and basketball in Harrell Park in Hollygrove," Mack told us on Thursday. "So it's especially meaningful for me to give back to my neighborhood through a program that provides opportunities for local youth to stay engaged, safe, and focused on teamwork, discipline, and achieving their goals."

Besides the donation, he also hooked the youngins up with new uniforms!!

"There’s a saying 'idle time is the devil’s playground,' so keeping the youth busy and out of trouble in New Orleans is important," Maine continued.

"Also Baton Rouge is right up the road and I have family out there, so it’s special to me, too."

Lil' Wayne first helped Harrell Park back in 2009 ... donating $200K to restore his childhood playground after the track and fields were severely damaged during Hurricane Katrina recovery.