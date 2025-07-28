Rapper Mack Maine Reveals His Son Died From a Seizure

Mack Maine is in mourning ... he says his son died from a seizure.

The New Orleans rapper says his son, Isaiah, suffered the fatal seizure July 16 at his home in California.

Mack Maine says he's still in shock and is still processing his son's death. He says it's left him confused and caused him to question life ... wondering why his son died before him.

MM is thanking his son, who he calls Zeke, for making him a father ... he says it's one of the greatest gifts he's ever received. He says his son was his biggest inspiration and motivation and the reason he got out of bed every morning.

Mack says his son's smile brightened his dark days and adds, "Your soul was made of innocence and your heart was pure."

Zeke's death has crushed and hurt his family, Mack Maine says ... and he admits it's a pain he's never felt before.

Mack Maine says he's sharing the tragic news today on his birthday because it's also the day his father died two years ago ... and he's asking folks to hug the ones they love, squeeze them tight and tell them they love them.

Zeke was 20 years old.