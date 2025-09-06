Naomi Osaka's Custom Labubu Designer Hopes To Make Final Doll Despite US Open Exit

Play video content TMZSports.com

Naomi Osaka's loss to Amanda Anisimova at the US Open means fans won't get to see her final custom Labubu plan ... but the designer behind her viral figurines tells TMZ Sports she'd love to still bring the vision to life.

Osaka's tournament run introduced viewers to her new friends like Billie Jean Bling, Andre Swagassi and more ... with the Japanese superstar debuting a new bedazzled monster based off a different tennis legend each round she advanced.

Kerin Rose Gold -- the mastermind behind the "Lablingblings" -- spoke with us about the popularity her products attracted ... and she admitted she's gotten more buzz over the past few days than the time she got name-dropped by Rihanna in an interview.

While she hasn't spoken with Osaka directly, Gold said her team was "very gracious with communication" on what they envisioned each round. From there, she did some research and got to work.

"If I were starting with nothing, from the beginning of the 3D print until the end of the crystallization process, is somewhere between nine and 12 hours per piece," Gold said. "The print takes about five hours. And then the crystallization can take anywhere from about like four or five hours per piece."

27-year-old Osaka revealed after Thursday's match her final installment in the Lablingbling series was going to be herself ... and Gold told us if she still wants it, she'll make it!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Her team has been so warm and so welcoming and so gracious," she said. "Everybody is so nice, they're so smart, truly so kind."

"If they want me back as a creative in any capacity, it would be my honor to come and work with them again."

"I'm hoping that there's a way to make [the Osaka Lablingbling] happen," she added. "No promises, but I'm hoping."

Rose is no stranger to working with A-listers -- outside of Osaka and RiRi, she's also worked with names like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and countless others.

Of course, actual Labubus took over the world in 2025 thanks to celebs like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Kim Kardashian displaying their collectibles on social media ... but who says the craze will die down by the next time Osaka takes the court??