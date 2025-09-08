Charlie Sheen Says He Turned to Alcohol to help His Stutter

Charlie Sheen is revealing the reason he first turned to booze -- and it wasn't for partying -- instead, he says it was to help "soften the edges" as he battled a lifelong stutter.

He talked about leaning on alcohol in 1999, when he landed the sitcom "Spin City," and worried about the stutter impacting his starring role on the show.

Charlie was on Monday's 'GMA' discussing his addictions -- to alcohol, crack and more -- but says liquor helped achieve a sense of freedom with his speech.

While he didn't spell it out, Charlie seemed to insinuate he was drinking on the job to cope with his stutter while shooting "Spin City."

He told Michael Strahan the lesson others can take from his story is to realize it's okay to ask for help ... NOT that they should use alcohol as a crutch.

He got sober, but relapsed during "Two and a Half Men" when he started abusing prescription pills -- the show even went on hiatus in 2011 so he could head to rehab, before he was eventually fired.

He finally quit drinking in 2017, and says he's been sober ever since.