Lamar Jackson Regrets Shoving Fan During Game, 'Learned From That'

But He Slapped Me First!!!

Lamar Jackson is owning up to his role in a physical altercation with a fan in the Baltimore Ravens' season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills ... claiming while the spectator put hands on him first, he has to be better.

The moment happened in the third quarter of the "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Highmark Stadium ... when the guy slapped Jackson and teammate DeAndre Hopkins while they celebrated a touchdown near the stands.

Jackson retaliated by shoving the young man while the cameras were rolling -- a moment he wished hadn't happened.

"I seen him slap DHop. Then he slapped me," Jackson said. "He was steadily talking. So, I forgot where I was for a little bit, but you gotta think in those situations."

"You’ve got security out there. Let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it’ll never happen again. I learned from that."

The fan was reportedly ejected from the game.

Lamar Jackson on his interaction with the fan that pushed both himself and DeAndre Hopkins.



The heated exchange was ultimately overshadowed by Baltimore's collapse late in the game -- despite Ravens running back Derrick Henry's 169-yard performance, his late fumble proved costly ... fueling the Bills’ incredible comeback victory.

Jackson refused to blame the loss on Henry's turnover, saying mistakes like that happen to everyone -- including himself.