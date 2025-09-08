Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

University of Kentucky Student Showed Tummy Bump Before Baby Death

Laken Snelling Stomach Protruded During Cheerleading Match ... Months Before Baby Found Dead

Laken Snelling — the University of Kentucky cheerleader charged in the grisly death of her newborn — was captured on camera pulling a stunt — but it's not what you might think.

Here's the scoop ... in April 2025, Snelling was filmed doing a routine with her fellow cheerleaders during the University of Kentucky's match-up against California Baptist University ... it was for the National Championship sport of STUNT, a cheerleading competition held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the video, which just started making the rounds online ... it features Snelling in her form-fitting leotard as she stands on her teammate's shoulders and catches another teammate doing a backflip. Interestingly, Laken's tummy seems to be protruding during the performance — and when you think about what happened months later, the bump sort of gives you the creeps.

As we reported last week, Laken's baby boy was found dead inside a closet at a Lexington, KY, home in late August. Cops responded to a call of an unresponsive infant and found the body wrapped in a towel inside a trash bag.

The Fayette County Coroner said the cause of death was pending after initial test results came back inconclusive.

Still, Snelling was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the birth of an infant. She was released from the county jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

