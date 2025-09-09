YouTuber Na Dong-hyun Dead at 46 After Gaming Marathon

South Korean YouTube star Na Dong-hyun, also known as @BuzzBean11, has died ... this according to local news reports.

The internet personality, who boasted nearly 1.5 million subscribers on his account, was reportedly found dead in his home in Seoul on Saturday ... mere days after he participated in a 5-hour gaming livestream.

According to reports, including The Korea Herald, authorities were sent to Na's home in the morning on Saturday, after a friend said he was MIA for a pre-planned meeting and wasn't responding to their outreach attempts.

There's currently no sign of foul play, per reports ... as there was no suicide note or signs of violence detected at Na's home.

An autopsy has been requested, but it is believed that the gamer died from natural causes. Investigators are looking into whether Na had a preexisting condition.

Though, Na notably filmed himself playing the online game, "Mabinogi," for several hours last week ... and during the broadcast, he reportedly claimed that he was struggling with sleep.

He had also attended Seoul Fashion Week recently, which he mentioned having "fun" at during his broadcast.

Na's funeral has already been held at the Konkuk University Medical Center's Funeral Hall, according to reports ... where his ex-wife, Lee Chae-won, and younger sister were named the chief mourners.

He is also survived by his former stepson, Yumdeng.

Na was 46 years old.