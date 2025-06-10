P2istheName's Cause of Death Released by L.A. County Medical Examiner

We've learned how popular YouTuber P2istheName died in March ... the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released Philip Enewally's cause of death Tuesday.

The 26-year-old died from sudden cardiac dysfunction due to solitary papillary muscle hypertrophy, a rare heart condition ... a "subtype of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a risk factor for a sudden fatal cardiac event." The manner of death was determined as natural.

P2 was found collapsed in his mailroom at his Los Angeles apartment building on March 14. The county medical examiner's report says responding fire department paramedics pronounced him dead at 3:11 PM PT that day.

The examination was completed on March 16, and the results were certified today in a news release. An official medical examiner's report will be released at a future date, the office said.

P2istheName rose to prominence after posting NBA 2K and Fortnite gaming videos, before moving to more general video game content. He posted lots of "Let's Plays" -- walk-throughs of popular video games -- and went on to start his own clothing line, WallyCo.

P2istheName was 26.